'We have already made a deal': Trump claims India will buy Venezuelan oil, not Iranian crude India currently imports little to no crude oil from Iran due to US-imposed sanctions. Before these sanctions came into effect, Iran was among India's major sources of crude oil imports.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump claimed that India will buy Venezuelan oil instead of purchasing crude from Iran. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Florida, he said, "China is welcome to come in and make a great deal on oil. We have already made a deal. India is coming in, and they are going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. So, we've already made the concept of the deal."

Trump's comments came a day after indications from the United States that New Delhi could soon be allowed to resume purchases of Venezuelan crude oil.

Also Read: US government enters partial shutdown as budget deadline passes

Also Read: Apache helicopters, military vehicles: Why is Trump sending billions in weapons to Israel?