PM Modi greets nation on Ram Navami, to visit Rameswaram today Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Ram Navami greetings, wishing the nation strength and prosperity. Devotees gathered in large numbers at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and took a holy dip in the Saryu River. Temples in Delhi, including Jhandewalan are also witnessing a heavy footfall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Ram Navami and expressed hope that the blessings of Lord Ram continue to guide the country in all its endeavours. “Ram Navami greetings to everyone! May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us and guide us in all our endeavours,” Modi said in a post on X. He also announced his visit to Rameswaram later in the day, saying, “Looking forward to being in Rameswaram later today!”

During his visit, the prime minister will offer prayers at the Ramanathaswamy temple around 12:45 pm after performing a darshan and puja. Ahead of his temple visit, Modi will inaugurate the new Pamban Rail Bridge around noon. Touted as India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, the project marks a significant milestone in coastal infrastructure. He will also flag off a train and a ship and witness the bridge's operation from the road bridge.

Later, around 1:30 pm, the prime minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation several rail and road infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu, collectively worth over Rs 8,300 crore. He will also address a public gathering as part of the event.

Devotees throng Ayodhya and Delhi temples

Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Ram and the culmination of Chaitra Navaratri, is being celebrated across the country with devotion and fervour. In Ayodhya, a large number of devotees gathered at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to offer prayers. Many took a holy dip in the Saryu River before visiting the temple, which was adorned with vibrant flowers and illuminated with lights.

"I am feeling very good after coming here. The arrangements are very good," said a devotee at the temple. Another visitor, who travelled from Varanasi, said they came specifically to offer prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on the occasion.

Additional SP Madhuban Singh said security had been stepped up in view of the large turnout. “Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers... Proper parking arrangements have also been made,” he said.

In Delhi, major temples like Jhandewalan and Chhatarpur’s Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir saw steady footfall throughout the day. Morning aarti was held, and temples were decked up with decorations and lights. "...I offered prayers at the Jhandewalan temple for the first time and I am feeling very good and peaceful," a devotee said.

