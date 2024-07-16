Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024 declared at karresults.nic.in, here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024 out

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the 2nd PUC exam 3 result today, July 16. All those who took to PUC July 2024 exam 3 can download their results from the official website of Karnataka Results- karresults.nic.in.

As per the official data, 76,005 candidates registered for the examination, out of which, 75,466 candidates appeared in the exam. Out of the total number of appeared candidates, 17,911 candidates have passed the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination 3, resulting in a pass percentage of 23.73 per cent.

The pass percentage of male students is recorded at 21.65 percent while the pass percentage of female students stands at 26.65 percent.

Stream-wise, the overall pass percentage of the arts stream is recorded at 21.71%, the Commerce stream at 23.58% and the Science stream at 27.06%. Students can download individual scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Karnataka's 2nd PUC Exam 3 result 2024?

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, ' Karnataka's 2nd PUC Exam 3 result 2024' flashing on the homepage

A login window will appear on the screen

Enter your credentials and submit

Karnataka's 2nd PUC Exam 3 result 2024 PDF will appear on screen

Download and save the document for future reference

Karnataka's 2nd PUC Exam 3 was conducted from June 24 to July 5 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10.15 AM to 1.30 PM and the second shift from 2.15 PM to 4.30 PM. The results for Karnataka PUC 2 supplementary exam 2024 were released on May 21, 2024. The Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary examination was conducted from April 29 to May 16 at 301 examination centres across the state.

