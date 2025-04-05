Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl

  Live PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 live cricket score: Punjab Kings are all set to host Rajasthan Royals in game 18 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are currently on the top of the points table while Rajasthan have won only one out of three.

Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl

Punjab Kings set to host Rajasthan Royals in match 18 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is currently unbeaten in the ongoing season, winning both their matches while Rajasthan have won only one in three matches. The match between the two teams will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Live updates :PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson in action at Mullanpur

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:00 PM (IST)Apr 05, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss update!

    Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 6:49 PM (IST)Apr 05, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Live from Mullanpur!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals from Mullanpur. Stay tuned as we are minutes away from the toss.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals Ipl IPL 2025 Shreyas Iyer Sanju Samson
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\