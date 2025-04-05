Live PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl
PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 live cricket score: Punjab Kings are all set to host Rajasthan Royals in game 18 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are currently on the top of the points table while Rajasthan have won only one out of three.
Published: , Updated:
Live updates :PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson in action at Mullanpur
7:00 PM (IST)Apr 05, 2025
Toss update!
Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first.
6:49 PM (IST)Apr 05, 2025
Live from Mullanpur!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals from Mullanpur. Stay tuned as we are minutes away from the toss.
