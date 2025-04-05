Live PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 live cricket score: Punjab Kings are all set to host Rajasthan Royals in game 18 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are currently on the top of the points table while Rajasthan have won only one out of three.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl Punjab Kings set to host Rajasthan Royals in match 18 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is currently unbeaten in the ongoing season, winning both their matches while Rajasthan have won only one in three matches. The match between the two teams will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Punjab Kings set to host Rajasthan Royals in match 18 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is currently unbeaten in the ongoing season, winning both their matches while Rajasthan have won only one in three matches. The match between the two teams will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Live updates :PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson in action at Mullanpur Auto Refresh Refresh Toss update! Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Live from Mullanpur! Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals from Mullanpur. Stay tuned as we are minutes away from the toss.