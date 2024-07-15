MPSOS 10th, 12th Result 2024 Soon: How to download MP Board Ruk Jana Nahi Results?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP Board Ruk Jana Nahi Results soon for class 10th, and 12th

MPSOS 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) is likely to announce MP Board Ruk Jana Nahi results for classes 10th, and 12th soon. As per the media reports, the results are expected to be announced this week. However, the confirmation is still awaited from the Madhya Pradesh Board. Once the results are published, students can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the Madhya Pradesh Ruk Jana Nahi Results for Class 10th and 12th will be activated on the official website, mpsos.nic.in.

This year, the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Exam was conducted from May 20 to June 7 wherein approximately 2.55 lakh students appeared for the exam. Typically, this exam is conducted twice a year in the June and December sessions. In 2023, the exam was conducted in June and results were announced on July 30. The subsequent session occurred for class 10th from December 15 to 28 and for class 12th from December 12 to 30, with results announced on January 28, 2024.

How to download MPSOS Ruk Jana nahi Results 2024?

Visit the official website of MPSOS, mpsos.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'MPSOS Result 2024 for classes 10th, and 12th'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide roll number, exam type and submit details.

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2024 for class 10th, and 12th will appear on the screen

Download the result and save it for future reference

What is MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi scheme?

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi is a special initiative in Madhya Pradesh aimed at preventing students from dropping out. Under this scheme, students who do not pass their 10th and 12th board exams are provided an opportunity to clear them. This initiative enables students to avoid losing a year by participating in the MPSOS exams.