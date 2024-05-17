JAC 9th, 11th Result 2024: When and where to download to Jharkhand board mark sheets

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JAC 9th, 11th Result 2024 soon

JAC 9th, 11th Result 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to release class 9th, and 11th results today, May 17. As per media reports, the JAC 9th, and 11th Result 2024 is expected to be released in the evening. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of results. Once released, students who took the class 9 and 11 board exams can download their results from the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

To pass JAC board 9th and 11th board exams, the students must obtain 33 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate. Those who secure grades between 33 per cent and 45 per cent will be designated as qualifying with the third division. Students who achieve marks between 45 and 60 per cent will be considered to have passed with second division. Students who obtain 60 per cent or more will be regarded as having passed the first division.

Original mark sheets will be distributed later

Students should keep in mind that the mark sheet you download online will not be the original mark sheet. You will have to get the original mark sheet from your school after a few days. JAC Board will first send mark sheets and certificates to the schools, and then the schools will distribute them to their students.

In 2023, the overall pass percentage of the JAC Class 9th board exam was 97.83 per cent whereas it was 98.15 per cent for class 11th. The board has already released the class 12th board results this year before declaring the class 11th results on April 30. The overall pass percentage was 85.88 per cent.

Alternative websites to check scorecards

Once the results are out, students can check their JAC 9th, 11th Result 2024 download link at the following websites.

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

jacresults.com

jharresults.nic.in

What's next?

If a student fails in one or two subjects, he/she will have to appear for the supplementary exam to save their academic year. The details of exam, and others will be shared in due course.

Revaluation and Retotalling for JAC 9th, and 11 results

If the students are unhappy with their marks, they can apply for revaluation by filling out the application form and paying the prescribed fee. The details about this procedure will also be shared in due course. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.