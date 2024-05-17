When will Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th, 12th results be declared? check all latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan RBSE 10th, 12th results soon

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th, 12th results: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer is likely to release class 10th, and 12th results soon. As per board officials, the class 10th results are expected to be announced this week, and the class 12th commerce and science exams will be declared by May 21. After the declaration of the results, the results of the Arts stream will be declared. The announcement of RBSE 10th, and 12th results will be done through a press conference, after which the scorecards will be uploaded to the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students who took the exam will be able to download their scorecards from the official website using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page.

In 2023, the overall pass percentage for class 12th was recorded at 90.49 per cent, which was an improvement of 7.6 per cent from 2022. In Class 10, the overall pass percentage was 90.40 per cent, which was higher than 2022's pass percentage. It was 82.89 per cent in 2022.

How to download Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th, and 12th results?

Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the 'results' tab

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide the required credentials

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen

Download and save Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th, and 12th results for future reference

This year, Rajasthan Board Class 10th board exams were conducted between March 7 and 30 in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination was conducted from February 29 to April 4, 2024, during the same time slot each day. Nearly 10 lakh students appeared for the class 10th board exams, and around 9 lakh students sat for RBSE Rajasthan Class 12 board exam across the state.

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th, 12th results: Pass Marks

To pass the Rajasthan Board 2024 exams, the students are required to attain a minimum of 33 per cent marks or a grade D in each subject, along with achieving the same in the overall aggregate.