Rajasthan Board Result 2024: RBSE Class 10th, and 12th results to be declared on THIS date!

Rajasthan Board Result 2024:The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce classes 10th, and 12th results soon. All those who appeared in the Rajasthan Board Class 10th, and 12th board exam this year, can download their results from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The announcement of Rajasthan Class 10th, and 12th results will be made in a press conference. The pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and other related information will be shared during the press conference. After the announcement of the results, the direct link to the RBSE Class 10th and 12th results will be activated on the official website. As per reports, the result will be released in three phases. The first phase of result will include class 10th result, second will have class 12th commerce and science stream results and the third will have arts results. Once the results are out, students will be able to download RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th, and 12th results at the following websites.

Alternative websites to check scorecards

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th, and 12th results expected date

According to the latest reports, the Rajasthan Board is likely to release Class 10th results by this weekend. RBSE secretary said that the results of Higher Secondary (Science and Commerce) will not be released this week, but the results of these two streams will be declared next week by May 21. After one or two days of the result declaration, the results of Higher Secondary (Arts stream) will be declared. On the other hand, the results of high school board examinations will be declared around May 30, 2024.

How to download Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th, and 12th Result 2024?

Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

Click on the respective link of the result

Provide your roll number and click on 'submit'

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th, and 12th Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th, and 12th Result 2024: Pass Mark

To pass the Rajasthan Board Exam 2024, the students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and all marks combined, or obtain a 'D' Grade in each subject.

No Topper list this year too!

For the last five years', the board has not released Rajasthan Board Class 10th, and 12th topper list. Hence, it is expected that this year too, the topper list will not be released. This is being done to avoid unhealthy competition among students.