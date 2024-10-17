UGC NET June 2024 re-exam results out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NTA declared UGC NET June 2024 re-exam results.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the results for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 re-examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the NTA's official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

To download their scorecards, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth on the website. The re-examination, which was conducted for Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD admissions, took place between August 21 and September 5, 2024.

UGC NET June 2024 Result: Qualifying Marks

General category candidates are required to score at least 40 per cent marks in both papers in the UGC NET, and those belonging to the reserved category must score a minimum of 35 per cent marks to clear the exam. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.

UGC NET June 2024 Result: How to download scorecards?

Visit the official website of NTA

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET June 2024 Result' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a login page

Enter your credentials and click on 'submit'

UGC NET June 2024 Result will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

UGC NET June 2024 Result: Alternative websites

nta.ac.in

ugcnet.nta.ac.in

ugcnet.ntaonline.in

About UGC-NET examination

It should be mentioned here that UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of junior research fellowship, for appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges. The UGC-NET examination is held twice annually, in June and December. The awarding of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/or eligibility for Assistant Professorship is determined by the candidate's overall performance in both Paper-I and Paper-II of the examination.

