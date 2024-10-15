CSIR NET June Result 2024 out - Check category-wise cut-off marks, and ranks

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CSIR NET June Result 2024 out

CSIR NET June Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result and cut-off marks of Joint CSIR-UGC-NET for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship. Candidates who appeared in the CSIR NET June 2024 exam can download cut-off marks and list of qualified candidates from the official website, csirhrdg.res.in. The results were declared on September 13 for 1,63,529 aspirants.

The Joint CSIR-UGC Examination for June 2024 took place on July 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2024. This examination was held to award the Junior Research Fellowship, determine eligibility for the Assistant Professor position, and establish eligibility for admission to Ph.D. programs. The results indicate that 1,963 candidates have qualified for the CSIR NET June 2024 exam for category 1 of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and are also eligible for the position of Assistant Professor. Only 11 aspirants passed the entrance exam for JRF.

A total of 1,875 candidates have passed the test for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under the University Grants Commission (UGC)'s JRF scheme. These candidates are also eligible for assistant professor positions. In category 2, which covers assistant professor positions and admission to PhD programs, 3,172 candidates have been declared qualified. Additionally, 10,969 candidates are eligible for category 3, which is for PhD admissions only.





Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the duration of the CSIR-UGC NET certificate for admission to PhD?

For admission to PhD, the marks obtained in the NET by the candidates in category-2 and category-3 will be valid for one year from the date of declaration of the result of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June-2024.

2. What are the minimum cut-off marks for admission to JRF and lectureship?

There is a minimum bench mark of 33% for General, EWS & OBC category and 25 % in respect of SC/ST and PwD categories for Category-1, Category-2 and Category-3.

3. What is the selection procedure for PhD admission?

For candidates qualifed under the category-2 and category-3 for admission to Ph.D , the marks obtained in the NET will have 70% weightage 30%weightage will be based on the performance in the interview/viva voce conducted by the University/HEI concerned. The Ph.D. admission will be based on the combined merit of NET marks and the marks obtained in the interview/viva voce.