UGC NET 2024 final answer key released: Direct link Here

The National Testing Authority (NTA) has released the final answer key for the UGC NET 2024 exam. Candidates who have now appeared for the National Eligibility Test can check and download the final answer key from the official UGCnet website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

How to download the final answer key

Candidates can follow these steps to download the final answer key:

Visit the official UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Click on the UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key link on the home page. A new PDF file will be opened, so that the candidates can see the final answer key. Download the page and save a copy for future reference.

It is important to note that the results will be compiled based on the final answer key declared, and no complaints regarding the answer key will be entertained after the declaration of UGC NET June 2024 results.

Exam dates and previous notifications

The UGC NET June re-examination was conducted in the form of a computer-based test (CBT) on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and September 2, 3, 4 and 5. Two of the exams were revised: the first from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The provisional answer key was released in September, and the complaint window closed on September 14, 2024. Candidates were invited to apply after issuing the provisional answer key on payment of INR 200 for each question.

