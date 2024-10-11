NTA SWAYAM July 2024 registration begins at swayam.nta.ac.in - how to apply, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NTA SWAYAM July 2024 registration begins

NTA SWAYAM July 2024 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration procedure for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2024 semester exam today, October 11. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam by visiting the official website, swayam.nta.ac.in.

According to the official notification, the NTA SWAYAM July 2024 registration window will remain open from October 11 to 31 and the candidates will be able to remit their application fees through the designated Banks/ Payment gateways.

Exam Date

NTA SWAYAM 2024 exam will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2024, with a total duration of 180 minutes for each shift. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, followed by shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm for admission into 525 various courses. The exam will be conducted in English Language, except for the language courses where the question paper will be provided in the respective language.

NTA SWAYAM July 2024 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website, swayam.nta.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'NTA SWAYAM July 2024 registration'

You need to first register yourself and then proceed to the application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

NTA SWAYAM July 2024 registration: Fee

Candidates from the general category will have to pay Rs 750 for the first course and Rs 600 for each additional course whereas the fee for the candidates belonging to the reserved category will have to pay Rs. 500 for the first course and Rs. 400 for each additional course. The registration fee can be paid through credit, debit card, net banking, or UPI by October 31. Candidates will be able to make changes in the application forms if required from November 1 to 3.