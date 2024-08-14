Punjab PSEB Supplementary result 2024 announced for classes 8th, 10th, and 12th, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab PSEB Supplementary result 2024 announced

Punjab PSEB Supplementary Result 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali has announced the supplementary result for classes 8th, 10th, and 12th. Students who appeared in any of these exams can download their scorecards/mark sheets from the official website, pseb.ac.in.

To download PSEB 2024 supplementary results, the students are required to use their roll number, or name on the login page. For the ease of students, we have provided the easy steps to download Punjab PSEB Class 8th, 10th, and 12th results.

How to download Punjab PSEB Supplementary Result 2024?

Visit the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'result'

It will redirect you to a notification page where PSEB Class 8th, 10th, or 12 supplementary result download link will appear

Click on the Punjab supplementary result download link

Now, enter your credentials and submit

Take a printout of the results for future references

Direct link to download Punjab PSEB 8th supplementary result 2024

Direct link to download Punjab PSEB 10th supplementary result 2024

Direct link to download Punjab PSEB 12th supplementary result 2024

Punjab class 10th exams were conducted from February 13 to March 6 wherein around 2.9 lakh students appeared. To pass the exam, the students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in the board exam. Those who fail to secure the same will have to repeat their academic year. Candidates can contact the PSEB helpline or visit their official website for latest updates.