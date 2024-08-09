Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2024 announced at manresults.nic.in; direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2024 out

Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) has declared the class 12th board exam today, August 9. All those who appeared in the class 12th compartment board exam 2024 can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details on the login page. The Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2024 link is accessible at manresults.nic.in.

Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2024 includes the personal details of the student such as name, roll number, date of birth, school name and code, as well as the parent's or guardian's name. It also mentions a breakdown of subject-wise marks, including both theory and practical or project marks if applicable, along with the total marks obtained and the maximum marks possible. Students can download Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2024?

Visit the official website, manresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, ' Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2024' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your roll number, and click on the 'submit' button

Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2024 for future reference

Direct link to download Manipur Class 12 Compartment Results 2024

This year, the Manipur HSLC Regular Exam 2024 was announced on May 27. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 93.03 percent which was the highest in the last 10 years. A total of 37,715 students took part in the Manipur High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam of which 19,087 were boys and 18,628 were girls. Along with the results, the board released a merit list of the top 25 rank holders and a subject-wise toppers list.