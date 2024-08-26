Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2024 declared, steps to check scorecards, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2024 declared

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Monday declared the SSLC exam 3 results 2024. Students can now access the official websites at karresults.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and check their scores. To download the SSLC supplementary exam 2024 score card, the students will have to enter their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth on the portal.

Notably, the board conducted the Exam 3 from August 2 to 9 in the written format. The provisional answer key was issued on August 9. It must also be noted that students must get 40 out of 150 marks in theory paper to pass the Karnataka SSLC exam.

Those who failed to clear the exams in their first attempt and were not able to clear one or two subjects were allowed to appear in the Karnataka class 10 supplementary exams. The KSEAB has given three opportunities to the students to pass the exams this year. The results of the SSLC exam 1 and 2 were already declared. Subsequently, failed students were allowed to write exam 3. The result for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 was declared on July 10 while the exam exam was conducted from June 14 to 21.

Here is the result link: https://karresults.nic.in/

Step-by-step guide to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka SSLC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link provided for Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result

Step 3: The login window will appear, enter the registration number and date of birth in the provided field.

Step 4: Click 'Submit' after entering the credentials

Step 4: The Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the supplementary results