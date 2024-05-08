West Bengal Board class 12 result 2024 anytime at wbchse.wb.gov.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal Board class 12 result 2024 anytime

West Bengal Board Class 12 result 2024: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the class 12th board exam 2024 today, May 8 at 1 pm through a press conference. All those who appeared in the said exam will be able to check their scorecards from the official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in. The link to the scorecards will be activated after the formal announcement. As per the official announcement, the link will be activated at 3 pm. Students will have to enter their roll number, and other details on the login page.

How to download West Bengal Board Class 12 result 2024?

Visit the official website, wbresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'West Bengal Board Class 12 result 2024' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your roll number, captcha and click on 'submit' button

West Bengal Board Class 12 result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save West Bengal Board Class 12 result 2024 for future reference

As per the announcement, students can get their original marksheets from the respective distribution camps on May 10 from 10 am onwards. After that, students can collect their marksheets from their respective schools.

Alternative websites to check West Bengal Board Class 12 result 2024

wbresults.nic.in

indiaresults.com

Check WB HS Result 2024 latest updates

Meet previous year's toppers

Rank 1 - Subhranshu Sarkar, (496 99.2%)

Rank 2: Sushma Khan, Abu Samah (495, 99%)

Rank 3: Chandrabindu Maity, Anasua Saha, Piyali Das, Sreya Mallik (494 or 98.8%)

Rank 4: Srijita Basak, Narendranath Banerjee, Preyona Pal (493 98.6%)

Rank 5: Kaustabh Kundu, Rishita Sinha Mahapatra, Diptarga Das, Ankita Ghorai, Ananya Samanta (492 marks or 98.4