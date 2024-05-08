West Bengal Board HS Result 2024 ANNOUNCED, 90 per cent students pass, check toppers, direct link, more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal Board HS Result 2024 ANNOUNCED

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has finally announced the Uchcha Madhyamik or class 12th or HS final exam results today, May 8. The announcement of the results were made at 1 pm. The students can download their scorecards from the official websites, wbresults.nic.in, and wbchse.wb.gov.in. This year, 7,55,324 students registered for class 12th West Bengal Board exams which were conducted between February 16 and 29. The papers were conducted in a single shift from 9.45 am to 1 pm on all days. As per results, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 90 per cent.

