  5. West Bengal Board HS Result 2024 ANNOUNCED, 90 per cent students pass, check toppers, direct link, more

West Bengal Board HS Result 2024 ANNOUNCED, 90 per cent students pass, check toppers, direct link, more

West Bengal Board has announced the Uchch Madyamik or Class 12 or HS Results today, May 8 for all three streams including Science, Commerce and Arts. Check latest updates here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: May 08, 2024 15:47 IST
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has finally announced the Uchcha Madhyamik or class 12th or HS final exam results today, May 8. The announcement of the results were made at 1 pm. The students can download their scorecards from the official websites, wbresults.nic.in, and wbchse.wb.gov.in. This year, 7,55,324 students registered for class 12th West Bengal Board exams which were conducted between February 16 and 29. The papers were conducted in a single shift from 9.45 am to 1 pm on all days. As per results, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 90 per cent.

Students are advised to stay tuned to THIS live blog for latest updates.

 

WB HS Result 2024 Highlights

  • May 08, 2024 3:46 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    WB HS 2024 result download link activated

    The West Bengal Class 12th board 2024 exam result download link has been activated. Students can directly download their results by clicking on the provided link given below. 

    Direct link to download WB Class 12 board 2024 exam result

  • May 08, 2024 2:28 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulates all passed students

     

  • May 08, 2024 2:01 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    West Bengal Board HS Result 2024: Scorecard download link to active at 3 pm

    Students will be able to download West Bengal Board HS Result 2024 scorecards at 3 pm today. Once the link is activated, students will be able to download their results using their roll number, roll code and other details on the login page.

  • May 08, 2024 1:39 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    West Bengal HS Result 2024: Topper list

    Rank 1: Abhik Das from Mac Williams Higher Secondary School Alipurduar secured first position with 99.2 percent

    Rank 2: Soumyadip Saha from Narendra Ram Krishna Mission secured second position with 98 per cent

    Rank 3: Abhishek Gupta from Ram Krishna Mission Malda secured third position with 98.8 per cent

  • May 08, 2024 1:37 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    WB HS 12th Result 2024: Abhik Das tops Uchch Madhyamik Exam

    Abhik Das from Mac Williams Higher Secondary School Alipurduar topped with 99.2% marks.

  • May 08, 2024 1:30 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    WB HS 12th Result 2024 District wise performance

    • Hooghly: 13 toppers
    • Bakura: 9 toppers
    • South Dakhin Parganas: 7 toppers
    • Kolkata: 5 toppers
    • East Bardhaman, East Midnapore: 4 toppers
  • May 08, 2024 1:27 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    West Bengal HS Result 2024: Stream-wise pass percentage

    • Science 97.19%
    • Commerce - 96.0%
    • Arts/ Humanities - 88.02%
  • May 08, 2024 1:25 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    WB HS 12th Result 2024 Statistics

    • 90 per cent: 1.23 per cent
    • 70 per cent or more: 22.38 per cent  
    • 80 per cent or more: 8.47 per cent
    • 60 percent: 40.92 per cent
  • May 08, 2024 1:19 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    90 per cent students pass in Class 12th west Bengal board exam

    As per results, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 90 per cent.

  • May 08, 2024 1:16 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    West Bengal HS Result 2024: Scrutiny results within seven days, tatkal services to start from May 10 onwards

    Students who will apply for WB HS 12th result 2024 scrutiny will get their revised results within 7 days after the declaration of the result. The board has also stated that the Tatkal services will be activated from May 10 to 13.

     

  • May 08, 2024 1:12 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    No case of paper leak reported, this year: Council

    No instances of paper leak or malpractice were reported during the Class 12 final exams. 41 candidates carrying mobile phones had their candidature rejected.

  • May 08, 2024 1:11 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    More than 7 lakh students appeared for the exam

    As per the information shared by the board, a total of  7,85,324 regular candidates appeared for the WB HS exams. 

  • May 08, 2024 1:03 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    West Bengal Class 12 Result 2024 Declared

    West Bengal Class 12 Result 2024 has been declared.

  • May 08, 2024 12:58 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Press conference begins soon

    The West Bengal Board will soon begin the press conference for the announcement of wbresults.nic.in 2024 Madhyamik Result. Keep checking this space for latest updates.

  • May 08, 2024 12:56 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    wbresults.nic.in 2024 Madhyamik Result: When will scorecards be out?

    After the conclusion of WB HS Result 2024 press conference, students can download their scorecards at the official website,wbresults.nic.in. The link for wbresults.nic.in 2024 Madhyamik Result scorecards will be accessible at 3 pm.

     

  • May 08, 2024 12:55 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    WB HS Result 2024: Alternative websites to check scores

    wbresults.nic.in
    indiaresults.com
    indiatvnews.com

  • May 08, 2024 12:30 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Half an hour remaining

    Only half an hour left for West Bengal board's Class 12 final examination result announcement. Students are advised to keep checking this space for latest updates.

  • May 08, 2024 12:11 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Keep THESE credentials ready to check WB HS Result 2024

     West Bengal Board class 12 result 2024 will be released at 1 pm. The students are required to keep their roll number handy to check their results.

     

  • May 08, 2024 12:09 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to check West Bengal Board class 12 result 2024?

    • Visit the official website, wbresults.nic.in
    • Navigate the link to 'West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination Results 2024'
    • Now, enter your required details such as roll number, captcha and click on 'submit'
    • West Bengal Class 12th result for 2024 will then appear on the screen
    • Download and save West Bengal Class 12th result for 2024 for future reference

     

  • May 08, 2024 12:05 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Only one hour to go!

    Class 12 results will be announced in an hour. Stay tuned for updates.

  • May 08, 2024 11:35 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    West Bengal Class 12 Result 2024: Last year's statistics

    In the final Class 12 exam held last year, 824891 candidates appeared, out of which 737807 cleared it. The overall pass percentage was 89.25%, as per WBCHSE.

  • May 08, 2024 11:24 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Around 7 lakh waiting for West Bengal Class 12 Board exam

    Around 7 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the West Bengal board's Class 12 final examination results. The result declaration will be done in a few hours. The board has called a press conference at 1 pm to formally announce the results. After that, the students will be allowed to check their scorecards.

  • May 08, 2024 11:21 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Students can collect original WB HS Result Marksheets from THIS date

    According to the official notification, students can collect their original WB HS Result Marksheets certificates and other relevant documents from the respective distribution camps on May 10, 2024, from 10 am onwards. After that, students can collect their original WB HS marksheets 2024 from their respective schools.

  • May 08, 2024 11:16 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How can i check West Bengal Class 12 Result 2024?

    Students can download WBCHSE scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website, wbresults.nic.in

    2. Click on the 'Result' tab

    3. Enter your required information on the login page

    4.  West Bengal Class 12 Result  will appear on screen

    5. Download and save  West Bengal Class 12 Result  for future reference

  • May 08, 2024 11:13 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will WB HS Result be out?

    As per the official update, the announcemnet of WB HS Results will be done through a press conference scheduled at 1 pm today, May 8. After that, the students will be able to check their result status on the official website of West Bengal Board.

