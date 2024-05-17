CBSE Class 12 marks verification, photocopy of answer key, and revaluation process begins, here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : CBSE CBSE 2024 class 12 marks verification, revaluation, photocopy of answer key open

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for marks verification, Photocopy of answer books and re-evaluation for class 12. The students who are unsatisfied with their results can opt for this facility through the official website, cbse.gov.in. Requests for all processes will be accepted only through the online mode and during the specified schedules along with processing charges. No application will be entertained after the due date and time. The last date for submission of application forms for class 12 is May 21.

One can apply for a photocopy only after applying for verification of marks. Students who want to challenge the marks awarded to a particular answer will have to apply for revaluation. In case of changes in scores, students will have to surrender their old marksheets and new ones will be provided. The supplementary exams will begin on July 15 for both class 10 and 12 students. Here are the important details of the application process, that should be aware of.

Important dates

Verification of marks - May 17 to 21

Obtaining photocopy of the answer sheet - June 1 to 2

Revaluation of answers - June 6 to 7

Additional Fees

Applying for verification of marks costs Rs 500 per subject.

Revaluation costs Rs 100 per subject.

Obtaining a photocopy of the answer sheet costs Rs 700 per answer sheet.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of CBSE

Click on the 'Examination / Student’ section

Then select ‘Apply for revaluation’

In a new window, the application form will appear where every detail needs to be filled.

Complete the form and click submit.

Pay the amount and download the document.

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) announced the much-awaited results of class 10 and 12 board exams held in 2024 on May 13, with class 12 results being released first followed by class 10 results. This year the overall pass percentage is recorded to be 87.98 per cent for class 12 and 93.60 per cent for class 10. Girls continued to outperform boys in class 12, securing a pass percentage of 91.52 per cent compared to 85.12 per cent for boys.

