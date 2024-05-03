CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: What is the marking and grading procedure?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE Result 2024 10th 12th soon

CBSE Result 2024 10th, 12th: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of class 10th and 12th exams soon. However, the confirmation of the result date and time is still awaited. Once the results are out, students and parents will be able to check CBSE Class 10th, and 12th board exam results from the official website using their roll number, and other details on the login page. The results will be available on the following websites.

Alternative websites to check CBSE Result 2024 10th, 12th

cbseresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

What is marking and grading Procedure?

Students who are waiting for CBSE 10th, and 12th results should note that results will be declared in the grading system. Students are scored on a scale of grade A to E and they need to score passing grades in each subject to pass the board exams. Grade ‘A’ is the highest grade in the exam and ‘E’ is the lowest. Let's understand the CBSE grading system parameters.

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: When and where to download scorecards

CBSE grading system is based on two parameters including absolute marks, and percentile. The grades of students will be based on their comparative performance for a subject with respect to other students. Under this grading system, the subject-wise grades will be awarded to students. The average of the grades of main subjects is called CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Assessment). The formula to calculate the marks is given below.

CGPA = Sum of Grade Points Obtained in 5 Main Subjects / 5

For awarding the grades, the Board shall put all the passed students in rank order and will award grades as follows:

A-1 Top 1/8th of the passed candidates

A-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

E Failed candidates

Points to be noted

Minor adjustments will be made to the proportion of candidates in case of ties. If there is a tie, all students who receive the same score will be given the same grade. If the number of students at a score point needs to be divided into two segments, the smaller segment will be combined with the larger segment.

The grading method will be used in subjects where the number of candidates who have passed is more than 500. For subjects where the total number of candidates passing is less than 500, a grading system will be adopted based on the pattern of grading and distribution in other similar subjects.

CBSE won't release merit list

This year too, CBSE will not disclose class 10th, and 12th divisions, distinctions, or aggregates to ensure a healthy environment for the students. The board will send subject-wise marks of the students to the schools, based on which the schools will decide the performance of their students. Also, the board has advised students to check the official website from time to time for information related to results.

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12th Result 2024: When and where to download scorecards

Along with this, no calculation of the percentage of marks will be done by the board. If a student has taken more than five subjects in the board examination, then the institution which is giving admission will itself decide the admission of that student by determining the best five subjects.