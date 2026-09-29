Calcutta HC dismisses Congress plea to disqualify BJP's Nandigram bypoll candidate over age discrepancy

Kolkata:

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday (September 29) dismissed the plea filed by Congress' West Bengal unit, seeking the disqualification of BJP’s Nandigram candidate Hasirani Rath, alleging a discrepancy between the age and the school passing-out year mentioned in the affidavit of the BJP's Nandigram bypoll candidate Hasirani Rath.

Rath was fielded by the BJP from Nandigram, the seat vacated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari after he retained Bhabanipur following the 2026 Assembly elections. The candidate is the mother of Chandranath Rath, an aide of Adhikari, who was shot dead in Madhyamgram near here in May this year.

The state Congress had alleged a discrepancy in Rath's election affidavit, stating that she had declared her age as over 60 while listing 1965 as the year she passed Class 10, which the party claimed raised questions about the age details provided.

'Petition by Congress is dismissed'

Justice Krishna Rao dismissed the West Bengal Congress's petition, announcing the decision in court. A detailed judgment is expected to be uploaded to the Calcutta High Court's website later in the day.

Justice Rao had reserved his judgment after hearing the arguments on September 25.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had argued that the state Congress lacked locus standi, contending that it had no right to challenge the scrutiny of a candidate's nomination.

Claiming that the Election Commission is duty-bound to scrutinise the affidavit, West Bengal Congress' lawyer prayed for an order by the court for examining the documents submitted by the BJP candidate for the October 6 by-election to the Nandigram Assembly constituency.

ECI's counsel Jishnu Chowdhury stated that the scrutiny for the October 6 Nandigram bypoll was held on September 17 and an objection cannot be raised at this stage. Chowdhury argued that an alleged incorrect statement is not a ground for rejection of the nomination of a candidate.

Nandigram bypoll

Nandigram is particularly significant in this battle. The constituency was the epicentre of the anti-land acquisition movement that helped the TMC come to power in 2011 and later became the site of her closely fought electoral contest with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari had contested both Nandigram and Bhabanipur in the 2026 assembly polls and won both seats before vacating Nandigram, necessitating the bypoll.

It is pertinent to mention that Congress leader Milan Pradhan, who is the party's candidate for Nandigram, was sent to judicial custody till October 5 by a court in Milan Pradhan. However, his counsel has said Pradhan will challenge the court's order in the Calcutta High Court. Pradhan was arrested by the police on September 18 in connection with a 2007 case. His arrest came hours after West Bengal's former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her support for Pradhan following the withdrawal of her Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction's nominee.

The cases against Pradhan stem from the violent agitation against land acquisition by the then Left Front government in Nandigram and Khejuri in 2007. According to the police, he had evaded arrest for years, adding that the action was taken against him on the basis of the "long-pending, non-bailable warrants".

(With PTI inputs)

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