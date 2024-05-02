CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: When and where to download scorecards

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 soon

CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the class 10th result on its website. Candidates who appeared in the CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2024 can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page, cbse.gov.in.

As per media reports, the CBSE results will be released within a week. However, the official date for releasing the results is yet to be confirmed by the board. The students are advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Passing Marks

To pass the exam, the students are required to score at least 33 per cent in each subject and total. The CBSE Board 2024 scorecard will contain information such as the student's names, roll numbers, subject-specific marks, total grades, and other relevant information. Once the information is out, the candidates will be able to download their CBSE class 10th results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CBSE Class 10th Result 2024?

Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your roll number and other details

CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 and save it for future reference

Alternative options to check scores

The following websites, in addition to the official one, offer the CBSE Board Result 2024 class 10th for download: digilocker.gov.in, results.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in.

This year, CBSE Class 10th exams were conducted between February 15 and March 13 at various exam centres across the country. Once the scorecards are out, the students will be able to check their results via SMS, IVRS, Digilocker, and the SMS organiser app.

Last year's pass percentage

In 2023, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.12 per cent for class 10th board results. According to the data, a total of 3,38,084 students registered for the CBSE Class 10th board exam. Of which, 3,33,427 students appeared for the exam out of which, 2,95,340 students passed the exam. Gender-wise, girls performed better than boys by securing 90 per cent in the exam. While the pass percentage of the male student was 87.31 per cent.