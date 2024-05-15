GBSHSE SSC Result 2024: Goa Board releases class 10th results, 92.38 per cent students pass, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2024 OUT, direct link here

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the class 10th results today, May 15. Students who appeared in the GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10th exam 2024 can now download their results by logging on to the official website, results.gbshsegoa.net or gbshse.in. This year, nearly 19,557 students, with a nearly equal distribution between girls (9,814) and boys (9,743) appeared for the exams with almost equal numbers of boys and girls. Notably, this year's, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 92.38 per cent. The students can also view their results on the DigiLocker Portal, besides the official website - results.gbshsegoa.net or gbshse.in.

Goa Board Result 2024 Overview

As per the data shared by the board, a total of 19,557 students appeared for the Goa class 10th board exam, of which, 1,7473 students passed the exam, resulting in 92.38 per cent. Girls have outperformed boys by securing 92.98 per cent which is slightly higher than the boys' pass percentage at 91.80 per cent.

How to check the board results?

Visit the official website, results.gbshsegoa.net or gbshse.in

Click on the link "Goa Class 10 Results" on the homepage.

Enter all the log in credentials, including the seat number, school index number and date of birth.

When the results will be presented on the screen, download it and print it for future uses and references.

Direct link to download GBSHSE Class 10th Result 2024

How to download Goa GBSHSE SSC Result 2024 via Digilocker?

Download the Digilocker app from play store or app store or visit the official website

Login using the required details

Go to the 'Goa Class 10th board results'

Now, provide your details

The GBSHSE SSC Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download Goa Class 10th result 2024 and save it for future reference

Alternative websites to check GBSHSE Goa 10th Result

service1.gbshse.in

results.gbshsegoa.net

gbshse.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

Printed Marksheets to be distributed by respective schools

Students can get the original marksheet from their respective schools, a few days after the results. The marksheet will contain the details of the student such as name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status.

The board will upload a consolidated result sheet for download from the school login at https://service.gbshse.in on May 17 starting from 2:00 PM onwards. The result booklet will also be provided on the official website of the Board, www.gbshse.in.