Official Goa Board 10th Result 2024 date and time announced, check latest updates on GBSHSE SSC results

Official Goa Board 10th Result 2024 date and time: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the class 10th results tomorrow, April 15. All those who are eagerly waiting for GBSHSE SSC 2024 exam can download their results from the official websites, gbshse.in.

GBSHSE SSC 2024 exam result date and time

Goa Board 10th exam 2024 was conducted between April 1 and April 24. This time, one exam was postponed from April 23 to 24. The Examination was conducted at 31 Examination centres across the State. As per the official announcement, Goa Class 10th board exam results will be announced on May 15 at 5.30 pm. The students will be able to download GBSHSE SSC 2024 exam results from the official website, once declared.

Over 19,000 awaiting result

As per the data shared by the Goa Board, this year, a total of 19,557 students appeared in the class 10th board exam, of which, 9,743 are boys, 9,814 are girls, 242 are Repeater/improvement and 385 are Private/ITI students.

How to download Goa GBSHSE SSC 2024 results?

Visit the official website of Goa Board, gbshse.in

Click on the 'Goa GBSHSE SSC 2024 results'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

Goa GBSHSE SSC 2024 results will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Consolidated result will be uploaded

The board will upload a consolidated result sheet on the school login service1.gbshse.in. The facility of downloading Goa Board GBSHSE SSC 2024 will remain available from May 17 from 2 pm onwards. The results will also be uploaded on results.gbshsegoa.net and also on the digilocker portal.

In 2023, the pass percentage was 96.64% and in April 2020 (Annual pattern) was 92.69 percent. The details of date of distribution of Marksheets will be notified on the Goa Board's Official Website.