BSEH Haryana Board 2024: Registration dates out for 10th, 12th compartment exam, check schedule

BSEH Haryana Board 10th, and 12th compartment date sheet: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) released the exam schedule for re-examinations, reevaluation, and re-verification of secondary and senior secondary classes. Students who wish to improve their marks can check the complete schedule at the official website, bseh.org.in.

Students in classes 10th, and 12th who did not pass the annual exam can apply for re-examinations. Those who are not happy with their marks, those whose results of partial/complete subjects exam, and secondary candidates whose results have been declared failed can appear in the June/July exam 2024 as self-study candidates in the fresh category.

BSEH Haryana Board 10th, and 12th compartment exam registration dates and fees

Students appearing in the Secondary/Secondary cum pre-Madhyamik and Senior Secondary exam in June/July 2024, can apply from May 16 to 26 by paying an examination fee of Rs. 900. After that, the candidates will have to pay a late fee of Rs. 100 along with the examination fee from May 27 to 31.

The students will be charged a late fee of Rs. 300, if they apply between June 1 to 5, and Rs. 1000 will be charged on doing registration from June 6 to 10.

The board has instructed schools to ensure that the details of the students whose online applications have to be filled should be correct as per school records. In case of technical issues, one can reach out to the exam authority at the contact numbers 01664-254300 and 254309.

Haryana Board Classes 10th, 12th Result 2024 overview

This year, The Haryana Board released the class 10th results on May 12. The overall pass percentage was 95.22 per cent. In rural areas, out of 9,163 students, 8,044 qualified, resulting in an 87.79 per cent pass percentage, whereas urban areas had the highest pass percentage of 91.23 per cent.

In class 12th, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 85.31 per cent. A total of 2,13,504 students appeared in the class 12 regular exam, of which, 1,82,136 passed and 6,169 candidates failed. The result of Senior Secondary Open School (Fresh) was 35.83 per cent and the result of re-appear was 48.71 per cent.