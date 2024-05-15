Kerala SSLC SAY 2024 schedule released, check here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Kerala SSLC SAY 2024 schedule released

Kerala SSLC SAY 2024 schedule: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala SSLC Save a Year (SAY) 2024 timetable. As per the notice, Kerala SSLC SAY 2024 will be conducted from May 28 to June 6. Students who wish to appear in this exam are required to go through the official website of Kerala and download the official notice for more details.

Kerala SSLC results 2024 were announced on May 8 for the exam conducted between March 4 and March 25. SSLC IT practical exams 2024 were conducted between February 1 and February 14. Those who did not qualify in that exam can now improve their marks by appearing in the Kerala SSLC SAY 2024. Students who are dissatisfied with their Kerala SSLC 2024 results, may apply for the SAY exam, revaluation process, and pay requisite application fees.

As per the official schedule, the application window will remain available for Kerala SSLC 2024 re-evaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy of answer sheets by May 15, till 4 pm. Students who are willing to appear in the Kerala SSLC SAY 2024 can check the exam schedule below.

Kerala SSLC SAY 2024 TimeTable

Subjects Date Time First language - part 1 May 28 9.45 AM to 11.30 AM Physics May 28 1.45 PM to 3.30 PM Mathematics May 29 9.45 AM to 11.30 AM First language - part 2 May 29 1.45 PM to 3.30 PM English May 30 9.45 AM to 11.30 AM Biology May 30 1.45 PM to 3.30 PM Chemistry June 3 9.45 AM to 11.30 AM IT June 3 1.45 PM to 3.30 PM Social Science June 4 9.45 AM to 11.30 AM Hindi/General Knowledge June 4 1.45 PM to 3.30 PM

Kerala SSLC 2024 result overview

As per results, this year, a total of 4,27,153 students appeared for the regular Kerala SSLC 2024 exam, out of which 4,25,563 students have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.6%, which is marginally lower than the pass rate recorded last year, which was 99.7%.