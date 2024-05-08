Kerala SSLC Result 2024 released on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : KERALA BOARD Kerala SSLC Result 2024 download link

Kerala SSLC Result 2024: The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) has announced the class 10th board exam 2024 results. All those who took the Kerala Class 10th board exam can download their results from the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. The link to the scorecards is available on the keralaresults.nic.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in

This year, Kerala SSLC exams 2024 were conducted between March 4 and 25. According to the results, a total of 4,27,153 students appeared for the regular SSLC examination, out of which 4,25,563 students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 99.6 per cent.

As per board officials, there were 2,970 centers in Kerala, Lakshadweep, and the Gulf countries wherein a total of 427,105 students appeared for the exam, of which, 118 were private students. Among seven Gulf centres, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Fujairah have achieved a remarkable pass percentage of 100 per cent result.

Also, this year, the number of students who have achieved 100 per cent marks in the exam increased compared to last year's pass percentage rate. This year, 71,831 students have achieved full A+. In 2023, only, 68,604 students have achieved full A+.

Check Kerala SSLC Result 2024 latest updates

How to download Kerala SSLC Result 2024?

Visit the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Click on the result tab

Navigate the link to Kerala Class 10th Result 2024

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

Kerala SSLC Result 2024 will appear on screen

Download and save Kerala SSLC Result 2024 for future reference

What's next?

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation. The Kerala SSLC re-evaluation and photocopy requests will be accepted from May 9 to 15. Students are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.

How to convert Kerala SSLC Result 2024 grade points to percentages?

To convert their grade points to percentage, students must follow a given formula. Firstly, they need to add the grade points secured in each subject and obtain the sum called TGP (Total Grade Point). Once they have the TGP, they should then multiply it by 1.11 to obtain the percentage score. Alternatively, they can multiply the TGP by (100/90) to get the percentage score.

