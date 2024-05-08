Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Highlights: Announced! 99.67 per cent students pass, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Kerala SSLC Result 2024 announced

Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the SSLC Result 2024 today, May 8. As per the official announcement, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 99.6 per cent. Students will be able to download Kerala SSLC Result 2024 through the official website, after 4 PM.

In order to download Kerala SSLC Result 2024, the students are required to enter their essential details such as registration number, pass word, roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. Once the link is activated, the students will be able to access the link by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Kerala Board SSLC Result 2024?

Visit the official website, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Navigate and click on the result link

Select your paper, enter your required information such as registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save Kerala Board SSLC Result 2024 for future reference

Stay tuned to THIS live blog for latest updates.