Wednesday, May 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Highlights: Announced! 99.67 per cent students pass, check how to download

Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Highlights: Announced! 99.67 per cent students pass, check how to download

Kerala SSLC Result 2024 has been declared today, May 8. All those who took to the class 10th board exam can download their results from the official website. Students and parents can check this live blog for latest information.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: May 08, 2024 16:20 IST
Kerala SSLC Result 2024 download link
Image Source : FILE Kerala SSLC Result 2024 announced

Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the SSLC Result 2024 today, May 8. As per the official announcement, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 99.6 per cent. Students will be able to download Kerala SSLC Result 2024 through the official website, after 4 PM.

In order to download Kerala SSLC Result 2024, the students are required to enter their essential details such as registration number, pass word, roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. Once the link is activated, the students will be able to access the link by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Kerala Board SSLC Result 2024?

  • Visit the official website, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
  • Navigate and click on the result link 
  • Select your paper, enter your required information such as registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page
  • Kerala Board SSLC Result 2024 will appear on the screen
  • Download and save Kerala Board SSLC Result 2024 for future reference

Stay tuned to THIS live blog for latest updates.

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2024 Highlights

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 08, 2024 4:03 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 direct link activated

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 download link has been activated. Students can download their results by entering their roll number, and date of birth. The link to the results can be accessed by scrolling down.

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 direct link 

  • May 08, 2024 3:50 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Certificate will be available on Digilocker app

    Students can download Kerala SSLC Result 2024 original certificates from the first week of June through the Digilocker app.

     

  • May 08, 2024 3:44 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Exam pattern to be changed next year

    The board officials stated that the Kerala SSLC exam 2024-25 will be changed.

     

  • May 08, 2024 3:43 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024: School-wise results

    A total of 2,474 schools have got 100 percent results, of which, 892 are government schools, 1139 are aided schools and 443 are unaided schools.

     

  • May 08, 2024 3:35 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024: When will supplementary results be out?

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 supplementary results will be declared in the second week of June.

  • May 08, 2024 3:34 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    SSLC Result 2024 Kerala: Three Gulf centres secure 100 percent result

    In three Gulf centres, all the students who appeared for the exams passed, resulting in a 100% pass percentage. Moreover, out of the nine centres in Lakshadweep, a total of 285 students took the exams, out of which 277 students cleared the exams with percentage of 97.19%. Additionally, it is worth noting that six schools in Lakshadweep recorded a perfect 100% pass percentage.

     

  • May 08, 2024 3:32 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    SSLC Result 2024 Kerala: District-wise pass percentage

    • Kottayam revenue district: 99.69 percent
    • Trivandrum district: 99.08 percent
    • Gulf centres: 96.81 percent
  • May 08, 2024 3:30 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    SSLC Result 2024 Kerala statistics

    • SSLC Hearing impaired pass percent is 100%
    • THSLC Hearing impaired pass percent is 100%
    • Kerala Kalamandalam AHSLC Pass % - 98.33%
  • May 08, 2024 3:29 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    SSLC Result 2024 Kerala: Pass percentage over the years

    • 2024- 99.69%
    • 2023-  99.70%
    • 2022- 99.26%
    • 2021- 99.47%
    • 2020-98.82%
  • May 08, 2024 3:28 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: Supplementary exam dates

    As per the information provided by the board, the SAY (Save a year) exam will be conducted between May 28 and June 6. Students can appear for the SAY exam for a maximum of three subjects.

     

  • May 08, 2024 3:24 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    More than 70,000 students achieved A+

    As per the information shared by the board, this year, a total of more than 70,000 students have achieved full A+.

  • May 08, 2024 3:22 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: Pass percentage drops

    Compared to last year, there was a slight drop in the pass rate. It was 99.7% in 2023.

  • May 08, 2024 3:20 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live: Direct link to active at 4 PM

    As per the official website, Kerala SSLC Result 2024 direct link will be activated at 4 PM. Students are advised to keep their roll number, date of birth and other details handy.

  • May 08, 2024 3:17 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024: 99.67 percent students pass

    As per the announcement, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 99.67 per cent.

  • May 08, 2024 3:17 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 out

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024 has been released

  • May 08, 2024 3:04 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Board SSLC Result 2024: Press conference begins

    The Kerala board has started the press conference for the Kerala Board SSLC Result 2024. Keep checking this space for latest details.

  • May 08, 2024 2:46 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Board SSLC Result 2024: 15 minutes remaing

    Only 15 minutes remaining for the Kerala Board SSLC Result 2024 announcement. Students are advised to keep checking this space for latest updates.

  • May 08, 2024 2:41 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala SSLC Exam 2024: Scorecard download link to active at THIS time!

    As per the results, Kerala SSLC Exam 2024 Scorecard download link will be activated after 4 PM. Students can access their results at the following websites.

    • keralaresults.nic.in
    • pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
    • prd.kerala.gov.in
    • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in 

     

  • May 08, 2024 2:34 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala SSLC Exams 2024: Press conference soon

    Only half an hour left for the Kerala SSLC Exams 2024 results announcement. Once the formal result announcement is done, students will be able to download their results from the official website.

  • May 08, 2024 2:31 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When was Kerala SSLC Exam 2024 conducted?

    This year, Kerala SSLC Exams 2024 were conducted from March 4 to 25. 

  • May 08, 2024 2:28 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala SSLC Exam 2024: Login Credentials details

    To check the Kerala SSLC Exam 2024 results efficiently, it is recommended that students have their registration number and date of birth ready. Having these details prepared beforehand will help in streamlining the process of checking the result, ensuring smooth and quick access to the results.

  • May 08, 2024 2:24 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How many students appeared this year for Kerala SSLC Exam 2024?

    This year, around 4 lakh students registered and appeared for the Kerala SSLC 2024 exam. Once the formal announcement is done, students will be able to download their mark sheets from the official website after 4 PM.

  • May 08, 2024 2:23 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala SSLC result 2024: Passing Mark

    To pass Kerala SSLC Result 2024, the students are required to obtain at least 33 percent marks in the Kerala SSLC result 2024. 

  • May 08, 2024 2:21 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Alternative websites to check Kerala Class 10th board exam results

    • keralaresults.nic.in
    • pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
    • prd.kerala.gov.in
    • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in 
  • May 08, 2024 2:20 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Board SSLC Result 2024: Press conference at 3 pm

    The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the class 10th board exam results through a press conference scheduled at 3 PM and later 4 PM the link to download the results will be activated on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

  • May 08, 2024 2:19 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Board SSLC Result 2024: Over 4 lakh students to get results

    As per data, approximately, 4,27,105 students will get class 10th board exam results today.

  • May 08, 2024 2:14 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Board SSLC Result 2024 time

    As per the official announcement, Kerala Board SSLC Result 2024 will be declared at 3 pm today, May 8. Students and parents are advised to keep checking this space for latest updates.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Exam-results News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement