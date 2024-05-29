Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2024 announced, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2024 announced

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the class 10th board exam results today, May 29. The announcement of the class 10th Rajasthan Board Result was done in a press conference by Divisional Commissioner and Board Administrator Mahesh Chandra Sharma. Students can now access their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. For the ease of students, we have provided easy steps to download Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2024.

As per the information shared by the board, this year, A total of 10,60,751 students registered for the exam, of whom 10,39,895 appeared for the exam, resulting in the overall pass percentage is 93.03 per cent. Gender wise, girls performed slightly better than boys. The pass percentage for boys is 92.64%, and for girls, it's 93.46%. Now, the link to the results have been activated on the official website. Students can download their Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2024?

Go to rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the RBSE's official website.

After 'RBSE Class 10th board result' appears, click on the notification link.

It will lead you to a login screen where you must enter your birthdate and roll number.

The board result for RBSE Class 10th will show on the screen.

Download the RBSE Class 10th board result, then store it for later use.'

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2024 Passing Marks

To pass the Rajasthan Board Class 10th board exam, the students are required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks or a grade of D in each subject and aggregate. Those who fail to achieve the minimum marks will have to repeat their academic year.

Direct link to download Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2024

What's next?

Those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for Rajasthan Board Class 10th board supplementary exam or recertification or retotalling. The procedure for registrations will be communicated in due course. Students and parents are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest udpates.