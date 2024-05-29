Rajasthan Board Result 2024 Highlights: 93.03 per cent pass, check division-wise pass percentage, link, more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK RBSE Class 10th board result soon

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the class 10th board exam results today, May 29. Students and parents can access RBSE Class 10th Marksheets at the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. This year, the board conducted the secondary exams from March 7 to March 30, with around 11 lakh students registered this year. The board has announced the overall pass percentages, gender-specific percentages, and other key details during the press conference. As per the results, the overall pass percentage is 93.03 per cent. Genderwise, Girls recorded 93.46 per cent and boys recorded 92.64 per cent.

Compared to last year, the pass percentage has improved. Last year, it was recorded at 90.49 per cent. As per the information shared by the board, A total of 5,45,653 students received first division, 3,49,873 got second division, and 71,422 achieved third division in the exam.

In 2023, the class 10th Rajasthan Board Exam results were declared on June 2. Girls outperformed boys by securing 91.3 per cent, while the pass percentage for boys was 89.78 per cent.

How to download Rajasthan Board Result 2024?