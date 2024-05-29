Wednesday, May 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. Rajasthan Board Result 2024 Highlights: 93.03 per cent pass, check division-wise pass percentage, link, more

Rajasthan Board Result 2024 Highlights: 93.03 per cent pass, check division-wise pass percentage, link, more

RBSE Class 10th board results have been released. Students and parents can download Rajasthan board result 2024 through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Check how to download, alternative websites to check and other relevant details

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: May 29, 2024 18:58 IST
RBSE Class 10th board result link
Image Source : FREEPIK RBSE Class 10th board result soon

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the class 10th board exam results today, May 29. Students and parents can access RBSE Class 10th Marksheets at the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.  This year, the board conducted the secondary exams from March 7 to March 30, with around 11 lakh students registered this year. The board has announced the overall pass percentages, gender-specific percentages, and other key details during the press conference. As per the results, the overall pass percentage is 93.03 per cent. Genderwise, Girls recorded 93.46 per cent and boys recorded 92.64 per cent.

Compared to last year, the pass percentage has improved. Last year, it was recorded at 90.49 per cent. As per the information shared by the board, A total of 5,45,653 students received first division, 3,49,873 got second division, and 71,422 achieved third division in the exam. 

In 2023, the class 10th Rajasthan Board Exam results were declared on June 2. Girls outperformed boys by securing 91.3 per cent, while the pass percentage for boys was 89.78 per cent. 

How to download Rajasthan Board Result 2024?

  • Visit the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'RBSE Class 10th board result'
  • It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide roll number, date of birth
  • RBSE Class 10th board result will appear on the screen
  • Download RBSE Class 10th board result and save it for future reference

Rajasthan Board Result 2024 Highlights

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 29, 2024 5:53 PM (IST) Posted by Intern Sports

    Rajasthan Class 10 Board Result 2024: Subject-wise pass percentage

    SUBJECT PASS PERCENTAGE
    Hindi 98.85%
    English 96.94%
    Science 95.82%
    Social Science  96.84%
    Mathematics  95.99%
    Sanskrit  99.21%

     

  • May 29, 2024 5:48 PM (IST) Posted by Intern Sports

    Rajasthan Class 10 Board Result 2024: Check division-wise pass performance

    DIVISION NUMBER
    1st division  5,45,653
    2nd division  3,49,873
    3rd division  71,422
    Pass division 444
    Supplementary 27,797

     

  • May 29, 2024 5:31 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2024: Passing Marks

    To pass the Rajasthan Board Class 10th board exam, the students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks or a grade D in each subject and in aggregate.

  • May 29, 2024 5:30 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Over 5 lakh receive first division in Rajasthan Board exam

    As per the information provided by the board, this year, a total of 5,45,653 students received first division, 3,49,873 got second division, and 71,422 achieved third division.

  • May 29, 2024 5:26 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2024 direct download link

    Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2024 direct download link

  • May 29, 2024 5:24 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    No topper list this year

    The Rajasthan Board has decided to not to reveal the names of the top performers in the 10th exam results. Likewise, the merit list will not be made public. 

  • May 29, 2024 5:22 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Girls performed better than boys in Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results

    As per the results, the girls performed better than the boys. The pass percentage of the girl students is 93.46% and 92.64% for boys.

  • May 29, 2024 5:21 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    93.03 per cent students pass

    As per results, this year, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 93.03 per cent.

  • May 29, 2024 5:16 PM (IST) Posted by Intern Sports

    Over 10 lakh students appeared for the exams

    A total of 10,60,751 students registered for the RBSE Class 10 exams, of which, 10,39,895 of the candidates appeared for the exams.

  • May 29, 2024 5:04 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Rajasthan Board Class 10th board exam results announced

    Rajasthan Board Class 10th board exam results have been announced. The announcement of the results has been made through a press conference scheduled at 5 pm. Students will be able to download their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the results will be activated soon.

  • May 29, 2024 4:58 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2024 anytime

    The press conference for Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2024 will be soon started. Students and parents are advised to stay tuned to official website for latest updates.

  • May 29, 2024 4:57 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will the Rajasthan Praveshika result 2024 be announced?

    Rajasthan Praveshika result 2024 will be announced with the Rajasthan Board 10th result. Students can access Praveshika results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

  • May 29, 2024 4:49 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2024: Only 10 minutes left

    Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2024 will be announced at 5 PM through a press conference. After that, the link to the scorecards will be activated on the official website. Students can download Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2024 using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

     

  • May 29, 2024 4:39 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Rajasthan Board Result 2024: Results for class 5th, and 8th tomorrow

    Rajasthan Board will announce the class 5th and 8th resuls on May 30, 2024, at 3 pm on the official website, rajshaladarpan.nic.in. To download the results, students can visit the result and enter their district name, roll number in the result login window.

  • May 29, 2024 4:35 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    RBSE Class 10 Result 2024: Girls performed better than boys in 2023

    Last year, the overall pass percentage of girl students was higher than that of boys. The pass percentage of girl students was recorded at 84.38% whereas it was 81.62% for boy students.

  • May 29, 2024 4:21 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2024: 45 minutes left

    Just 45 minutes. As per the officials, the results will be announced at 5 pm today.

  • May 29, 2024 4:19 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2024: Over 10 lakh students awaiting results

    This year, over 10 lakh students have taken the Rajasthan board Class 10 examination and are waiting for their results.

  • May 29, 2024 4:11 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download Rajasthan Board Class 10 Scorecards?

    • Go to the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
    • Click on the 'Rajasthan Board Class 10 result'
    • Enter your details such as roll number, date of birth
    • Rajasthan Board Class 10 Scorcards will appear on the screen
    • Cross check the scores, personal details, and other information
    • Print a hard copy of the mark sheet for future reference
  • May 29, 2024 4:00 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When was Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam conducted?

    The Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024, in a single shift – from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. RBSE Class 10, or Madhyamik CWSN examination was held from March 7 to March 27, 2024, in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 12.45 pm.

     

  • May 29, 2024 3:56 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result release time

    As per the officials, the Rajasthan board class 10th result 2024 will be announced at 5 pm today, May 29.

  • May 29, 2024 3:54 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Websites to check Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result

    • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in  
    • rajresults.nic.in
    • indiatvnews.com
  • May 29, 2024 3:50 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    RBSE Class 10th board result: Pass percentage over the years

    • 2023: 90.49 percent
    • 2022: 82.8 percent
    • 2021: 99.56 per cent
    • 2020: 80.64 per cent
    • 2019: 79.85 per cent
    • 2018: 79.86 per cent
  • May 29, 2024 3:48 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    RBSE Class 10th board result: Login credentials required

    Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to check the RBSE Class 10th board results. Once the results are released, candidates will be able to check their scorecards using their roll numbers and other details on the login page.

  • May 29, 2024 3:45 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    RBSE Class 10th board result: How to download via Digilocker app

    RBSE Class 10th board results will also be available on the digilocker app. Students can check their scores by logging to the official website of Digilocker or by downloading digilocker app.

     

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Exam-results News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement