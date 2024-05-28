Rajasthan Board Result 2024 soon for 5th, 8th, and 10th, check when, and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Board Result 2024 soon

Rajasthan Board Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will soon announce the results for Classes 5, 8, and 10. The students will be able to download their results soon from the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. As of now, there is no intimation from the board officials regarding the result date and time. Students who took these classes board exams are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest information.

The board conducted the class 5th board exam from April 30 to May 4 and the exam for class from 28 March 2024 to 4 April 2024 at various examination centers. The class 10th board exam was conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024, wherein around 10 lakh students appeared for the exam. The results for class 10th are expected to be announced by May 30. However, the exact date and time are not known yet.

How to download Rajasthan Board Result 2024?

Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the 'latest update'

It will redirect you to a notification page where you will have to click on the notification link that reads, 'Rajasthan Board Result 2024 for 5th, 8th, 10th classes'

Now, a window will appear on the screen

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

Rajasthan Board Result 2024 for 5th, 8th, 10th will appear on the screen

Download and save Rajasthan Board Result 2024 for future reference

Rajasthan Board Result 2024: Details mentioned on RBSE 5th, 8th, and 10th scorecards

The scorecards will include details such as the name of the board, name of the school, roll number, date of birth, name of student, class, subject-wise marks, grades, and result status. In case of any discrepancy in the details, students can immediately contact the respective school authority for the latest updates.

No merit list to be out

The Rajasthan Board will not release a merit list this year. For the past five years, the Rajasthan board has refrained from publishing the merit list for its board exams in order to shift the focus from marks to learning.