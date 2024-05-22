Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2024 soon, check when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2024 soon

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will soon announce class 10 board exam results. As per media reports, the board is likely to announce the class 10th results by next week. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the results date and time. Students who took the Rajasthan Board Class 10th board exam can download their results from the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajresults.nic.in. To pass Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th board exam, the students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate.

Students should note that the online class 10th board results will be considered as a provisional marksheet. Students will have to contact their respective school authorities to get the original RBSE class 10 mark sheet. They must keep the provisional mark sheet safe after the declaration of Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2024 for immediate reference. The board will also release the RBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 tentatively in July 2024.

When will Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result be announced?

As per media reports, the results are expected to be announced by May 30. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the results date and time. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

How to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result without a roll number?

The official website does not provide RBSE 10th Result name-wise. However, students who do not have their roll numbers can check name-wise RBSE 10th Result 2024 by downloading a PDF file, which contains the school-wise and exam-center-wise class 10th Result 2024 RBSE Ajmer Board. After the declaration of the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024, the PDF file can be downloaded from the official website of the RBSE Board. Students must download their RBSE 10th Result 2024 and keep it safe for immediate reference.

How to download Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2024?

Visit the official website of RBSE, rajresults.nic.in

Now, click on the notification link that reads, 'Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide required information such as date of birth, and roll number

Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2024 for future reference

Websites to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2024

