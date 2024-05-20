Rajasthan RBSE Result 2024 LIVE: Class 12 Science, Commerce, and Arts results OUT, girls outperform boys

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2024 announced

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has announced the results of Class 12 for the Science, Commerce, and Arts stream today at 12:15 pm. As per results, all three streams including science, commerce and arts secured above 95 per cent. The pass percentage of the science stream is 97.75 per cent. While the pass percentage of commerce stream is 98.95 per cent and arts students got 96.88 per cent.

The students can check their results and download them on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE conducted the Class 10 board exam from March 7 to 30 and Class 12 exams were conducted from February 29 to April 4. All the students need to secure 33 per cent marks to clear the exams. The students who are dissatisfied with their results can apply for revaluation of their answer sheets.

This year 8,66,270 students registered for the Rajasthan board 12th exams while 3671 students registered for the Senior Upadhyay examination. The announcement of the results will be made by the board administrator Mahesh Chandra Sharma. During the press conference, he will announce the pass percentage, district-wise percentage and other relevant updates on results.

