Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2024 OUT: Check alternative ways to download scorecards

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has finally announced the much-awaited class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts stream results today at 12:15 pm. The students can now check their results and download it on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The announcement of the results was made by Divisional Commissioner and Board Administrator Mahesh Chandra Sharma through a press conference. This was the first time when the board announced the RBSE 12th Results 2024 all three streams together in a press conference. Students can access their mark sheets using their roll number, and date of birth and other details on the login page. Besides websites, students can also download their mark sheets through SMS service and third-party websites. Here are the quick ways to check Rajasthan Board results.

Alternative ways to check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2024

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

indiatvnews.com

How to check results if facing a problem with internet connectivity?

There are multiple options to check Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Result 2024, students are required to download Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2024 such as websites, SMS, digilocker etc.

Follow the mentioned steps to check the results via SMS.