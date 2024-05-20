Monday, May 20, 2024
     
  5. Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2024 OUT: Check alternative ways to download scorecards
The Rajasthan board results of 2024 have been announced today, May 20. The students can check the results at the official website, rajeduboard rajasthan gov in and rajresults nic in. Check alternative options, and other details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: May 20, 2024 12:36 IST
Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2024 download link
Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2024 out

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has finally announced the much-awaited class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts stream results today at 12:15 pm. The students can now check their results and download it on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The announcement of the results was made by Divisional Commissioner and Board Administrator Mahesh Chandra Sharma through a press conference. This was the first time when the board announced the RBSE 12th Results 2024 all three streams together in a press conference. Students can access their mark sheets using their roll number, and date of birth and other details on the login page. Besides websites, students can also download their mark sheets through SMS service and third-party websites. Here are the quick ways to check Rajasthan Board results.

Alternative ways to check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2024

  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • rajresults.nic.in
  • indiatvnews.com

How to check results if facing a problem with internet connectivity?

There are multiple options to check Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Result 2024, students are required to download Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2024 such as websites, SMS, digilocker etc.

Follow the mentioned steps to check the results via SMS.

  • Open SMS app on your mobile
  • Compose new message
  • Type ‘RAJ12 (space) Roll No
  • Send the SMS to 56263
  • The Rajasthan Board will send the result to the same number
  • Save the data for future references

Live updates :Rajasthan RBSE Result 2024 LIVE

  • May 20, 2024 12:36 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Result 2024: Science pass percentage

    The overall pass percentage of Science Stream is  97.75%

  • May 20, 2024 12:35 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Result 2024: Arts pass percentage

    The overall pass percentage of RBSE 12th Arts result 2024 is 96.88%. 

  • May 20, 2024 12:34 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2024 Live: Commerce Pass percentage

    The overall pass percentage of RBSE 12th commerce result 2024 is 98.95%.

  • May 20, 2024 12:25 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    All three streams results out

    The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has announced all three streams including science, commerce and arts results.

  • May 20, 2024 12:21 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2024 Press conference begins

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2024 Press conference has been started.

  • May 20, 2024 12:14 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2024 Press conference shortly

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2024 results will be declared soon. The results of all three streams-arts, commerce, and science will be announced in a press conference at 12.15. Students are advised to be ready with their login credentials to access the marksheets at official website.

  • May 20, 2024 12:09 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What details will be shared in RBSE Class 12 Result 2024 press conference

    The press conference for the declaration of the Rajasthan Board Class 12 result shall be started in a few minutes from now on. The Streamwise pass percentage, The total number of students who appeared in the exam, the number of passed students, the failed number of students, the Overall pass percentage, Streamwise pass percentage, and District-wise pass performance of the students will be announced during the press conference

     

  • May 20, 2024 12:05 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Steps to download Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Result 2024 via digilocker

    • Go to the Digilocker website
    • Go to the left corner of the homepage
    • Click on sign up
    • Register yourself by providing details as it appears on your aadhaar card
    • Fill out the form and choose a username
    • On successful registration 
    • Now, select 'Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan'
    • Select Class 12 result 
    • Enter your Rajasthan RBSED Class 12 Roll number or mobile number
    • RBSE Class 12 result will appear on screen
  • May 20, 2024 12:02 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2024 announcement in few minutes

    The board is all set to announce the class 12 all streams result at 12.15 pm today, May 20. Students will be able to check their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check details here.

  • May 20, 2024 11:48 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What are other options to check Rajasthan Board BSER Ajmer Result 2024?

    • Online Portals: jagranjosh.com/results, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in
    • SMS Service
    • Digilocker
  • May 20, 2024 11:39 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Girls outperformed boys, last year

    In 2023, girls outperformed boys by securing 94.06 per cent while boys recorded a pass percentage of 90.65 per cent.

     

  • May 20, 2024 11:29 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    RBSE to announce Rajasthan Board Result Class 12th 2024 in 45 minutes

    RBSE will announce Class 12 arts, science and commerce results at 12:15 PM.

  • May 20, 2024 11:27 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When was Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam conducted?

    Rajasthan board Class 12 exam 2024 was conducted from February 29 to April 4 in single shifts from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm.

     

  • May 20, 2024 11:26 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Result 2024 via SMS?

    To check Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Result 2024 via SMS, students are required to check the results by following the easy steps given below. 

    Type RESULTRAJ10roll number and send it to 56263. Then, you will instantly receive the result status on your same number.

  • May 20, 2024 11:24 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How many minimum marks are required to qualify RBSE 12th board exam 2024?

    To qualify class 12 Rajasthan Board Exam, the students must score at least 33 per cent or grade D in each subject in aggregate.

  • May 20, 2024 11:18 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Scorecards be uploaded?

    Rajasthan board class 12 results will be declared at 12:15 pm. Students will be able to download their scorecards after the announcement of the results. The link to the scorecards will be available at 12:45 pm.

     

  • May 20, 2024 11:17 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Who will announce RBSE Class 12 Result 2024?

    Divisional Commissioner and Board Administrator Mahesh Chandra Sharma will announce Class 12 results (Science, commerce, and arts) today, May 20.

  • May 20, 2024 11:15 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2024: Details on Marksheet

    Students can check the following details on their marksheets.

    Exam Name 
    Roll number
    Subjects
    Parents’ Name
    School name
    Subject-wise marks
    Grades
    Total marks
    Percentage 
    Passing status/Overall grade

  • May 20, 2024 11:08 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Result 2024 LIVE: Alternative websites to check

    -rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

    -rajresults.nic.in

    -rajasthan.indiaresults.com

  • May 20, 2024 10:58 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is the time of releasing Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Result 2024?

    Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Result 2024 will be declared today, May 20 at 12:15 pm through a press conference. After the announcement of the results, the link to the scorecards will be activated on the official website.

