Rajasthan Board RBSE Result 2024 out for class 12, check stream-wise pass percentage, how to download, more

RBSE Class 12th Result 2024 for all streams including science, commerce and arts have been declared today, May 20. The announcement of the results were made by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan administrator, Mahesh Chandra Sharma.The students can check their scores on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Board has not released the merit list for the past five years and the same is likely to be followed this year. The board moves the focus from marks to more towards learning.

The Board of Secondary Education secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma said that the examinations of the Rajasthan Board were conducted from February 26 to April 4. The result has been prepared amidst high security. 8,66,270 students had registered for the Rajasthan Board class 12 examinations, of them, girls have outperformed boys once again this year. The overall pass percentage of the girl student is 98.90 while it is 97.08 for boys.

Girls perform better than boys in all streams

This year too, the students from Commerce stream performed better than Science and Arts. The pass rate of Commerce is 98.95 per cent, while the pass per cent of Science stands at 93.73 per cent and for Arts it is 96.88 per cent.

Stream - wise result stats

STREAM Total Registered Candidates Total Candidates Appeared Total Candidates Passed Commerce 5,78,494 5,69,575 5,51,789 Science 2,60,078 2,58,071 2,52,205 Arts 26,622 26,418 26,141

The 13 districts having 100 percent pass percentage in Commerce stream

This year, 13 districts have got 100 percent pass percentage in the RBSE 12th Commerce result 2024. Here are the names of the districts:-

Barmer

Kota

Sawai Madhopur

Baram

Raj Samand

Pratapgarh

Anoopgarh

Didwana Kutchan

Dudu

Kekri

Kotputli

Behror

Phalodi

Jodhpur district secures highest pass percentage in Arts Stream

Jodhpur rural is the district having highest pass percentage in the RBSE 12th Arts result 2024. Here are the name of other districts:-

Sikar - 98.67%

Barmer - 98.30%

Didwana Kutcham - 98.30%

Shahpura - 98.09%

Shahpura district secures highest pass percentage in Science Stream

Shahpura district has the best pass percentage rate in the RBSE 12th Science stream. Here is the list of the districts:-

Shahpura - 99.35%

Didwana Kutcham - 98.95%

Nagaur - 98.84%

Dungapur - 98.88%

Barmer - 98.82%

Sikar - 99.29%

How to download Rajasthan Board Class 12 Marksheet?

Follow the mentioned steps to check the result

Visit to the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Click on Class 12 Board Results 2024 link on the homepage

A new window will open

Select the stream - Science, Commerce or Arts

Enter all the login credentials and click on the submit button

A new window will open displaying result, download and save the result for future reference

How to apply for revaluation?

Revaluation dates are yet to be announced officially by the Rajasthan board. Once it gets declared, students who are dissatisfied with their results can apply for revaluation, rechecking or supplementary exam by following the mentioned steps: