Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Result 2024 Scrutiny Form out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, link here

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has released the scrutiny application form today, May 21. Students who wish to apply for the scrutiny can do so through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and bseronline. in. The last date for submission of the application form with a late fee is May 30, while the final date, with a late fee is June 4.

Students who are not happy with their marks can request a review of their answer sheets. To raise a request, the students are required to download Rajasthan Class 12 answer sheet and pay a fee of Rs. 300 per answer copy. The payments can be made through debit/credit/debit or UPIs.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Result 2024 Scrutiny: How to apply?

Visit the official webite, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Result 2024'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to fill the scrutiny form with supporting documents if required

Download Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Result 2024 scrutiny form for future reference

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Result 2024 Scrutiny Form

Important dates:

Last date of registration with normal fee is May 30

Last date of registration with late fee is June 04

Rajasthan Class 12 Board results were announced on May 20. As per results, all three streams including science, commerce and arts secured above 95 per cent. The pass percentage of the science stream is 97.75 per cent. While the pass percentage of the commerce stream is 98.95 per cent and arts students got 96.88 per cent. Gender-wise, girls performed better than the boys. The overall pass percentage of the girl student is 98.90 while it is 97.08 for boys.

Students who wish to apply for scrutiny can do so by visiting the official website. No application will be entertained after the due course of time. Students are advised to stay tuned to the Rajasthan Board's official website for latest updates.