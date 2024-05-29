SHOCKING! Person dies after falling into engine of KLM Airlines' flight seconds before takeoff

Follow us on Image Source : KLM ROYAL DUTCH AIRLINES/X Representational Image

A person died after ending up in a running aircraft engine at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, Dutch airline KLM said on Wednesday. Dutch media had on the incident earlier on Wednesday, while the Dutch military police, Marechaussee, said, in a tweet, it was running an investigation.

The investigation has not yet identified who the person was, a Marechaussee spokesperson told Reuters. The spokesperson added that it was too early to say whether this was an "incident", or a form of suicide. He added that all passengers and crew, who will be important witnesses to the investigation, had safely left the plane.

"Today there was a horrible incident where a person ended up in an aeroplane engine. Our thoughts go out to the relatives and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this. The royal military police [the Marechaussee] are currently conducting an investigation," the airline said in a statement.

The indication that the engine was operational implied that the Cityhopper plane was getting ready for departure, as per the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

De Telegraaf's website conveyed, "An employee onboard the aircraft noted that an individual leapt into the engine right after the crew finished the safety instructions. Following this, there was a cacophonous noise, accompanied by a brief sight of smoke. Both passengers and staff witnessed the incident firsthand."

