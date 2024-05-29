List of top T20 World Cup records that could be broken in 2024 edition

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian cricket team and Virat Kohli chase major records in the upcoming T20 World Cup 20244

Records and milestones will be once again under focus when 20 teams fight for the silverware in the ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup starting on June 1, 2024. The tournament's co-hosts United States of America will take on neighbours Canada in the curtain-raiser clash in Texas on Saturday.

The defending champions England will face a tough challenge from favourites India and Australia to defend their title. Rohit Sharma's Indian cricket team will be looking to end their 13-year drought for the World Cup title while the ODI champions Australia chase a unique record in the upcoming mega event in the USA and West Indies.

Australia target unique milestone

The Australian side was knocked out in the semifinals by Pakistan in the 2022 edition at home. Mitchell Marsh will be leading the Australian team in the 2024 edition and will become the first team in the world to hold a big record if they emerge victorious in the USA and West Indies.

If they clinch the trophy in the T20 World Cup 2024, Australia will become the first team to be championed with three ICC titles ODI World Cup, World Test Championship and T20 World Cup winners at the same time.

Pat Cummins led the team to WTC 2023 glory in June and then bagged the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in November, beating India in the final on both occasions. Australia claimed their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021 and remain the most successful team in the ICC events.

Virat Kohli and David Warner target individual records

Australia's veteran opener David Warner is the country's leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history with 806 runs in 34 innings and can become the first Australian to reach the 1,000-run mark and third overall.

Warner also eyes the former South African cricketer AB de Villiers' major record for most catches in tournament history. AB took 23 catches in 25 innings in T20 World Cup matches while Warner has taken 21 catches so far. Among active cricketers, Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma have taken 16 catches and Kane Williamson has 15 so far.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli boasts major records in the tournament, including most runs and most fifty-plus scores, and is set to achieve another milestone in the 2024 edition.

The Indian veteran targets Mahela Jayawardene's record for most fours in the T20 World Cup in the upcoming edition. The former Sri Lankan captain registered the highest 111 fours in 31 innings and Kohli has recorded 103 fours in just 25 innings.