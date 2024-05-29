RBSE Class 10th Board Result 2024 today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: Check when and how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RBSE Class 10th Board Result 2024 today, May 29

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan is announcing the results of class 10 today, May 29 at 5 pm. Students will be able to access and download their results from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in, by using their essential login credentials which include roll number, date of birth, and registration number.

No merit list to be out

Students will require a score of a minimum of 33 per cent in every subject to pass the exams. It should be noted that the board is not likely going to announce the toppers list as for the past five years, the board has not released the same.

Over 10 lakh students awaiting results

The class 10 exams were conducted by the board from March 7 to 30, in a single shift, from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. Over 10 lakh students participated in the class 10 examinations this year.

Last year, 10,66,270 students registered for the exams, while a total of 10,41,373 students appeared for the examination of class 10, of which 9,42,360 students passed the exams. The pass percentage was recorded to be 90.49 per cent. The pass percentage of female students was recorded at 91.31 per cent and for boys, it was recorded at 89.78 per cent.

RBSE Class 10 Results: Which documents are required?

At the time of checking Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th board results, the students will require the following details. Students are advised to keep their RBSE Class 10 exam admit card handy.

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Registration Number

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 results: How to check the results online?

Students and parents can access and check the results by following the mentioned steps:-

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Click on the link 'RBSE Class 10 Result'. A new page will display on the screen. Enter the login credentials like roll number, registration number, and date of birth. Then, click 'Submit'. The results will be displayed on the screen. Save and download it for future reference.

RBSE Class 10 results: How to check results via DigiLocker?

Students and parents can download the results easily from DigiLocker by following the mentioned steps:-