RBSE Class 10th Board Result 2024 today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: Check when and how to download
RBSE Class 10th Board Result 2024 will be released today, May 29 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. As per official announcement, the results will be announced at 5 pm through a press conference. Students and parents can access results on the official website after the announcement of the results.
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan is announcing the results of class 10 today, May 29 at 5 pm. Students will be able to access and download their results from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in, by using their essential login credentials which include roll number, date of birth, and registration number.
No merit list to be out
Students will require a score of a minimum of 33 per cent in every subject to pass the exams. It should be noted that the board is not likely going to announce the toppers list as for the past five years, the board has not released the same.
Over 10 lakh students awaiting results
The class 10 exams were conducted by the board from March 7 to 30, in a single shift, from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. Over 10 lakh students participated in the class 10 examinations this year.
Last year, 10,66,270 students registered for the exams, while a total of 10,41,373 students appeared for the examination of class 10, of which 9,42,360 students passed the exams. The pass percentage was recorded to be 90.49 per cent. The pass percentage of female students was recorded at 91.31 per cent and for boys, it was recorded at 89.78 per cent.
RBSE Class 10 Results: Which documents are required?
At the time of checking Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th board results, the students will require the following details. Students are advised to keep their RBSE Class 10 exam admit card handy.
Roll Number
Date of Birth
Registration Number
Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 results: How to check the results online?
Students and parents can access and check the results by following the mentioned steps:-
Visit the official website of the Rajasthan board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
Click on the link 'RBSE Class 10 Result'.
A new page will display on the screen. Enter the login credentials like roll number, registration number, and date of birth.
Then, click 'Submit'.
The results will be displayed on the screen. Save and download it for future reference.
RBSE Class 10 results: How to check results via DigiLocker?
Students and parents can download the results easily from DigiLocker by following the mentioned steps:-
Go to the official website or app of DigiLocker.
Login with the registered number or Aadhar number.
Click on the 'Rajasthan board' under the 'Education' tab.
Then, select the 'Class 10 passing certificate/result' link.
A new window will open. Enter the roll number, date of birth, and other details.