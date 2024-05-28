DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2024 OUT at keralaresuts.nic.in, here's easy step

Follow us on Image Source : DHSE KERALA DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2024 out

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2024: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the Plus One result 2024. Students who appeared in the said exam can now download their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The results are accessible at keralaresults.nic.in. For the ease of candidates, we have provided the easy steps below.

How to download Kerala DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2024?

Visit the official website of Kerala Results, keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2024'

It will redirect you to a result tab

Now, you need to provide roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2024 for future reference

Direct link to download Kerala DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2024

Students should note that online scorecards are provisional. The scorecard includes the details of the student such as name, roll number, date of birth, marks scored by them in different subjects etc. Students can also check Kerala Plus One result 2024 school-wise by using the school codes. Students will get their original Kerala Plus one annual exam marksheets from their respective schools later. The information in this regard will be shared by the respective school authorities. Students have been advised to stay in touch with the school authorities.

This year, Kerala board conducted the Kerala Plus one annual exam for Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational and VHSE streams between February 15 and February 21. The exams were conducted in offline mode from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm and 2 pm to 4.45 pm. Students can directly download Kerala DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2024 by clicking on the provided link in this article.