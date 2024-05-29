India successfully tests anti-radiation indigenously developed Air to Surface Rudram-II missile

Follow us on Image Source : @DRDO_INDIA Indigenously developed Air to Surface RudraM-II missile successfully tested.

India on Wednesday successfully flight tested anti-radiation indigenously developed Air to Surface RudraM-II missile from Su-30 MK-I off the Odisha coast. The flight test met all the trial objectives, validating the propulsion system, control and guidance algorithm, DRDO said in a post on social media platform X.

The missile, Rudram, is India's first indigenously developed anti-radiation weapon system and it was test-fired by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), officials said.

They said the missile, having a speed of Mach two or twice the speed of sound, is capable of bringing down a wide-range of enemy radar systems, communication networks and air defence systems.

The test has established India's capability to develop long range air launched anti-radiation missiles.

Three years ago, DRDO successfully tested the first generation of Rudram missile. Officials said the missile picks up signals from radiation emitting platforms and systems and neutralises them.

