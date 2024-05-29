Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 104 per cent increase in political parties contesting from 2009 to 2024, says ADR

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Police personnel near standees of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and VVPAT machine installed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as part of the voter awareness campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

The number of political parties contesting Lok Sabha elections has increased by 104% from 2009 to 2024, according to an analysis by the poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The analysis reveals that 751 political parties are participating in the 2024 elections, up from 677 in 2019, 464 in 2014, and 368 in 2009.

Candidate landscape

ADR and National Election Watch examined the self-sworn affidavits of 8,337 candidates contesting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Out of 8,360 contesting candidates, 1,333 are from national parties, 532 from state parties, 2,580 from registered unrecognised parties, and 3,915 are independent candidates.

Criminal cases among candidates

The analysis highlights the prevalence of criminal cases among candidates:

National parties : 443 out of 1,333 candidates have declared criminal cases, with 295 facing serious criminal charges.

: 443 out of 1,333 candidates have declared criminal cases, with 295 facing serious criminal charges. State parties : 249 out of 532 candidates have criminal cases, with 169 facing serious charges.

: 249 out of 532 candidates have criminal cases, with 169 facing serious charges. Registered unrecognised parties : 401 out of 2,580 candidates have criminal cases, with 316 facing serious charges.

: 401 out of 2,580 candidates have criminal cases, with 316 facing serious charges. Independent candidates: 550 out of 3,915 candidates have criminal cases, with 411 facing serious charges.

Financial assets of candidates

The analysis also reveals significant financial assets among candidates, with 2,572 out of 8,337 candidates being crorepatis (millionaires):

National parties : 906 out of 1,333 candidates are crorepatis.

: 906 out of 1,333 candidates are crorepatis. State parties : 421 out of 532 candidates are crorepatis.

: 421 out of 532 candidates are crorepatis. Registered unrecognised parties : 572 out of 2,580 candidates are crorepatis.

: 572 out of 2,580 candidates are crorepatis. Independent candidates: 673 out of 3,915 candidates are crorepatis.

This comprehensive analysis underscored the evolving political landscape in India, marked by a significant increase in party participation and a notable presence of candidates with criminal records and substantial financial assets.

