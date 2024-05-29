Wednesday, May 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. CAA citizenship certificates given to beneficiaries in West Bengal, says Centre

CAA citizenship certificates given to beneficiaries in West Bengal, says Centre

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that West Bengal has commenced granting citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. This marks the beginning of the process, with the first set of certificates issued by the state's Empowered Committee.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: May 29, 2024 20:37 IST
MHA CAA
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Ministry of Home Affairs building.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Wednesday that the process of granting citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, has commenced in West Bengal. The state's Empowered Committee issued the first set of citizenship certificates to applicants.

Expansion to Haryana and Uttarakhand

Empowered Committees in Haryana and Uttarakhand have also started issuing citizenship certificates to applicants under the same rules. This marks a significant step in the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) across multiple states.

First certificates in Delhi

Earlier, on May 15, 2024, the Union Home Secretary handed over the first set of citizenship certificates to applicants in New Delhi, following the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 on March 11, 2024.

Rules and procedures

The Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 outline the application process, which includes submission via an online portal, review by District Level Committees (DLCs), and final approval by State Level Empowered Committees (ECs). The rules apply to persons from Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered India before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution or fear thereof.

Next steps

With the online processing of applications, the government aims to streamline and expedite the citizenship grant process under the CAA, ensuring timely relief for eligible applicants across various states.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement