CAA citizenship certificates given to beneficiaries in West Bengal, says Centre

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Wednesday that the process of granting citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, has commenced in West Bengal. The state's Empowered Committee issued the first set of citizenship certificates to applicants.

Expansion to Haryana and Uttarakhand

Empowered Committees in Haryana and Uttarakhand have also started issuing citizenship certificates to applicants under the same rules. This marks a significant step in the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) across multiple states.

First certificates in Delhi

Earlier, on May 15, 2024, the Union Home Secretary handed over the first set of citizenship certificates to applicants in New Delhi, following the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 on March 11, 2024.

Rules and procedures

The Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 outline the application process, which includes submission via an online portal, review by District Level Committees (DLCs), and final approval by State Level Empowered Committees (ECs). The rules apply to persons from Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered India before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution or fear thereof.

Next steps

With the online processing of applications, the government aims to streamline and expedite the citizenship grant process under the CAA, ensuring timely relief for eligible applicants across various states.