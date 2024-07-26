Friday, July 26, 2024
     
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Sunita Kejriwal in Delhi | WATCH

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in Delhi for the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, met Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2024 19:23 IST
Image Source : X/ @AAMAADMIPARTY West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Sunita Kejriwal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is presently in Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, met Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday.

The details about their meeting were shared by the Aam Aadmi Party's social media handle, which showed Sunita Kejriwal extending a warm welcome to the TMC supremo at her residence in Delhi. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the AAP said, "India is united against the dictatorship of the dictator. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet his family."


