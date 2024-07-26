Follow us on Image Source : X/ @AAMAADMIPARTY West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Sunita Kejriwal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is presently in Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, met Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday.

The details about their meeting were shared by the Aam Aadmi Party's social media handle, which showed Sunita Kejriwal extending a warm welcome to the TMC supremo at her residence in Delhi. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the AAP said, "India is united against the dictatorship of the dictator. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet his family."



(This is a developing story. More details will be added)



READ MORE | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Sunita Kejriwal in Delhi | WATCH



READ MORE | Delhi liquor policy: Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till August 8 in CBI case