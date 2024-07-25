Delhi liquor policy: Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till August 8 in CBI case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Excise policy case: A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until August 8 in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. Kejriwal was produced before the court via video conferencing from Tihar Jail. He is in judicial custody in the CBI case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody in the money laundering case, being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), till July 31. Additionally, his judicial custody in the corruption case lodged by the CBI was extended till August 8.

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case filed by the ED. Kejriwal, who was originally arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20, but the high court stayed the order. On July 12, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the ED case, however, he continues to be lodged in Tihar jail here as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case.

Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha judicial custody extended

The judge also extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha and other accused till July 31 in the money laundering case. The accused were produced before the court through video conference.

Delhi Excise policy case

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

