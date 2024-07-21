'Conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal': AAP MP Sanjay Singh makes big allegation against BJP, Delhi LG

Follow us on Image Source : X/@AAMAADMIPARTY AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Arvind Kejriwal health: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday accused BJP and Delhi LG VK Saxena of conspiring to murder Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inside Tihar Jail. He also claimed that the BJP is 'messing' with the health of Delhi CM.

Watch what Sanjay Singh said

Addressing a press conference, Singh said that Kejriwal’s medical report shows that anything can happen to him anytime. "The BJP is messing with Kejriwal's health. Initially, they were saying that he is eating sweets and trying to spike his sugar levels but now they are saying that he has reduced his food intake. Why will someone do this and pose a threat to their own life?” Singh said.

"There is a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal," he added.

Delhi LG on Kejriwal's food intake

According to a communication from Raj Niwas, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is "deliberately" making himself sick by not adhering to the prescribed medical diet and medicines. The LG has also written to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar regarding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health status.

A communication from the LG office to the chief secretary on Friday said that Saxena expressed concern over the "non-consumption" of prescribed medical diet and medicines by Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody, and asked officers to find out its reasons from him.

The communication, citing a report by Tihar Jail's Superintendent (Prison) regarding the health status of Kejriwal, noted that it brings out the fact that there are several instances of "willful low-calorie intake" by the chief minister, despite sufficient home-cooked food being provided to him. The report also claimed that Kejriwal refused to take insulin before dinner on July 7.

Notably, a few days back, Tihar jail authorities said Arvind Kejriwal lost only 2 kg in prison and that he was being regularly monitored by an AIIMS medical board, refuting the AAP's claims that the Delhi chief minister's health was deteriorating. In a report sent to the Delhi government's Home Department, the Tihar administration shared Kejriwal's vitals and said that the narrative created by AAP ministers and leaders "confuses and misleads the public".

(With PTI inputs)

