Excise policy case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha till July 31

The two were produced before the court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail today.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2024 15:49 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Jailed leaders Manish Sisodia and K Kavitha

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday (July 26) extended judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BRS Leader K Kavitha till July 31 in a Delhi Excise Policy CBI case. Both the leaders appeared before the court via video conferencing from Tihar Jail.   


(This is a  developing story. More details will be added)

READ MORE | Delhi liquor policy: Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till August 8 in CBI case

READ MORE | 'Did not blame Manish Sisodia, AAP leaders in Delhi liquor policy case': CM Arvind Kejriwal tells court

