Excise policy case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha till July 31

Jailed leaders Manish Sisodia and K Kavitha

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday (July 26) extended judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BRS Leader K Kavitha till July 31 in a Delhi Excise Policy CBI case. Both the leaders appeared before the court via video conferencing from Tihar Jail.





(This is a developing story. More details will be added)



