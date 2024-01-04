CBSE Board Exam 2024 date sheet revised: Check class 10th and 12th board exams new date

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CBSE Board Exam 2024 date sheet revised

CBSE Board Exam 2024 date sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education has revised the exam schedule for class 10th and 12th board exams. The students who are going to appear in the academic year 2023-24 can download the exam schedule from the official website, cbse.gov.in.

As per the revised schedule, there have been some changes made to the exam dates of a few papers. The exam for Class 10 Tibetan paper will now be conducted on February 23, which was earlier scheduled for March 4. Similarly, the exam for Class 10 Retail which was scheduled for February 16 will now be held on February 28.

Additionally, some changes have also been made to the exam schedule of the Class 12 board exam. The exam for Class 12 Fashion Studies, which was earlier scheduled for March 11, will now be conducted on March 21.

The board will commence the Class 10 and 12 exams on February 15. The exams for Class 10 will conclude on March 13, while the Class 12 exam will end on April 2. Both Class 10 and 12 board exams will be conducted in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

How to download CBSE Board Exam 2024 date sheet?

Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CBSE Board Exam 2024 revised datesheet for class 10th and 12th'

It will redirect you to a new PDF

Check all exam dates and save the PDF for future reference

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1: When will CBSE Board Exam 2024 for classes 10th, and 12th be conducted?

The board will commence the Class 10 and 12 exams on February 15.

Q2. When will the CBSE 10th Board Exam 2024 end?

The exams for Class 10 will conclude on March 13.

Q2. When will the CBSE 12th Board Exam 2024 end?