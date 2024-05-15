Maharashtra Board Result 2024: When and Where to download MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Scorecards?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Board Result 2024 soon

Maharashtra Board Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all to unveil the much-anticipated Maharashtra Board Results soon. As per media reports, the results are expected to be released in the third week of May. However, the exact date and time are yet to be announced by the board officials. Once released, students and parents can download MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Scorecards from the official website, mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.

In order to download Maharashtra Class 10th, and 12th board exam results, students are required to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. Once the link is activated, the direct link will be shared on the official websites. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Scorecards.

How to download Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Scorecards?

Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in

Click on the 'results' tab

It will redirect you to another tab where you will find various notifications

Now, click on the notification link that reads, 'Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Scorecards'

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page

Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Scorecards will appear on the screen

Download and save Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Scorecards for future reference

As per past trends, it is expected that the board will first release HSC or Class 12 results, and then, Class 10 results will be declared in a few days. The date and time for both results will be shared with students on msbshse.co.in.

This year, Maharashtra SSC examinations were held from March 1 to 26 while the HSC exams were conducted from February 2 to March 19. About 14 lakh students appeared in the class 12 exams and more than 15 lakh candidates appeared for the class 10th board exam.

Passing Marks

To pass the Maharashtra Board 2024 exam, candidates are required to secure at least 25 per cent in each subject and overall to pass both classes 10th, and 12th exam. Those who will not be able to secure minimum marks will likely have to appear in the supplementary exam. The details about the exam date and time will be communicated in due course of time.

Maharashtra Board warns parents, and students against rumours spreading on social media

The Maharashtra Board has warned students and parents against the rumours spreading on social media about the release of exam results. As per the official announcement, there is currently no official confirmation of the exact date and time for the class 10th and 12th board exam result announcement. This is intended to clear up any confusion caused by circulating misinformation.

No merit list

As per trends, The board will not reveal the names of toppers in the science, arts, and commerce stream for class 12. However, the pass percentage, gender-wise statistics, district-wise and other details will be shared along with the results.