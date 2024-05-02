CBSE Class 12th Result 2024: When and where to download scorecards

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CBSE Class 12th Result 2024 soon

The class 12 results for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be posted on the official website shortly. Candidates who took the CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2024 can receive their scorecards from the login website at cbse.gov.in using their roll number, birth date, and other information.

According to media reports, the results of the CBSE will be made public in a week. The board has not yet finalized the formal date for the announcement of results, though. It is recommended that students visit the official website often to stay up-to-date on any updates.

CBSE Class 12 passing marks

Students must receive at least 33 per cent in each topic and overall to pass the exam. The student's name, roll number, subject-specific marks, total grades, and other pertinent data will all be included in the CBSE Board 2024 scorecard. As soon as the information is available, candidates can get their CBSE class 12th results by following the simple instructions provided below.

How to download CBSE Class 12th Result 2024?

Go to cbse.gov.in, the official website.

Select 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2024' from the notification link.

You will be redirected to the login page where you must enter your roll number and additional information.

A screen displaying the CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 will emerge.

Save the CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 to your computer for later use.

Alternative options to check scores

Besides the official website, the candidates can download CBSE Board Result 2024 class 12th on the following websites, digilocker.gov.in, results.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in.

This year, CBSE Class 12th exams were conducted between February 15 and April 2 at various exam centres across the country.

In 2023, the overall pass percentage of Class 12th results was recorded at 87.33 per cent. More than 16.6 lakh students appeared in the last year's class 12th board exam. In the class 12 result, girls performed better than boys by 6.01 per cent. The overall pass percentage of the female students was 90.69 per cent. While, it was only, 84.67 per cent for male category candidates. In the third gender category, 60 per cent of students passed the exam.