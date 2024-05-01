When will CBSE 2024 class 10th, and 12th results be out?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE 2024 class 10th, and 12th resultssoon

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education will soon announce the class 10th and 12th results. Students who appeared in the CBSE 2024 board exam can download their results from the official website, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, once released.

The CBSE Board exams for Class 10th were held from February 15 to March 13, while the Class 12th exams took place between February 15 and April 2. The exams were conducted in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm every day. Over 39 lakh students from 26 different countries appeared for the exams. The exams were held across 877 exam centres, with around 5.80 lakh students participating in the CBSE board exams in the national capital alone.

CBSE will not announce merit list of top-performing students

CBSE had decided to permanently discontinue the tradition of announcing the merit list of the top-performing students in the Board Exam 2024. This measure aims to mitigate the prevalence of 'unhealthy competition' among students.

In 2023, the girls outperformed boys in the CBSE 2024 board exams. The pass percentage of female candidates' was 90.68 per cent. While it was 84.67 per cent for boys. The overall pass percentage stood at 87.33 per cent.

How to download CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 scorecards?

Visit the official website, results.cbse.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'CBSE Class 10th, and 12th 2024 exam'

Enter your required information such as roll number, registration number and other details

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 and save it for future reference

CBSE result date 2024 fake notice viralling on social media

A fake notice had been viralling on social media today claiming that CBSE had announced the result date for board exams. However, the board has yet not announced any date regarding the release of results. The fake notice also has fake signatures of CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. A similar fake letter came to light in the year 2020 also, after which CBSE had to issue a clarification. The fake letter had the fake signature of CBSE Director Joseph Emmanuel. Students and parents are advised to trust only the official website and the board's social handle for any latest updates on results.

Alternative websites to check

- cbse.gov.in

- results.gov.in

- cbseresults.nic.in

- results.cbse.nic.in

- digilocker.gov.in